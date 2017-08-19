Mt. Tabor fills with Adult Soap Box Derby racers

Related Coverage Rookie at 73 returns for Portland Adult Soapbox Derby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the 20th year, the Portland Adult Soapbox Derby brought racers to Mt. Tabor Park. Dozens of teams raced their hand-built, motor-free cars down the hill in front of thousands of fans.

Cars in the derby usually go more than 30 or 40 miles per hour, sometimes verging on 50. And in Portland, derby competitors add that classic Portland flair. Some cars look more like parade floats than speed demons, and the event itself is a pretty big party.

“The Portland Soapbox Derby is as different from the American Soapbox Derby as Mardi Gras is to the parade at Disneyland,” 74-year-old racer Dennis Hart told KOIN 6 News in July. “It’s very adult, but within reasonable restrictions.”