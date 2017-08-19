Milli, Nena Springs fires grow; 25 fires in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gusty winds are expected to continue to help spread the Milli Fire about 9 miles west of Sisters, the Oregon State Fire Marshal said Saturday morning.

The fire began August 11 is 0% contained and now covers more than 7800 acres, officials said. More than 400 personnel are on the scene battling the blaze, which has prompted evacuations in the Edgington/Ramuda Road and Crossroads subdivisions.

A community meeting is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Sisters High School.

This is one of 25 large wildfires currently burning in the state of Oregon. The largest, the Nena Springs Fire, has now grown to more than 66,000 acres.

Official information on all wildfires in Oregon is available on the Inciweb site.