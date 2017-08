GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — A child was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Gresham Saturday evening.

Police are looking for the driver who hit a child in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 162nd south of Burnside.

The child was around 3 years old.

The driver struck the child in the parking lot area of the apartment complex. The medical examiner is at the scene #koin6news pic.twitter.com/Jcu0UgRCUN — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) August 20, 2017

Officers say the victim is a child, they are still looking for the driver at this time #koin6news pic.twitter.com/wseD3I7lYi — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) August 20, 2017

Gresham Police on the scene of a fatal hit & run at an apartment complex off 162nd … South of Burnside #koin6news pic.twitter.com/Pgu6rHgWmj — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) August 20, 2017