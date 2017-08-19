Car crashes through McMinnville home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After failing to negotiate a turn on SW Hill Road in McMinnville, a man allegedly drove his car through an entire house.

According to the McMinnville Police Department, 28-year-old Mario Gomez-Martinez was driving at “an extreme rate of speed” when he crashed through the brush and trees outside the house, through the fence, across the backyard and into the north side of the house.

Police said Gomez-Martinez drove through the kitchen, destroying cabinets and the fridge before crashing out on the south side of the house and travelling through the front yard, moving landscaping rocks and stones. Police said the car traveled about 205 feet from the point it left SW Hill Road to when it came to a rest on SE Darci Drive.

Police said Gomez-Martinez had consumed alcohol and marijuana before the crash. He was treated for injuries sustained in the crash and DUII and reckless driving charge are pending.