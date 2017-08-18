Rally, march planned for downtown Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Activist group Portland’s Resistance is planning a rally and march in downtown Portland Friday evening to stand in solidarity with the people of Charlottesville, Virginia, after white supremacists and white nationalists marched there last week.
According to the Portland’s Resistance, the rally will feature “inspirational speakers, collaborative banner making and a strong showing of strength of our community response to the threat of violet, white supremacist terrorism.”
In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, Portland’s Resistance leaders said they are not coordinating with the Portland police, but hope the police limit their presence to protecting the community to potential “right wing attacks rather than violently suppressing our free speech.”
Nearly 2,000 people have RSVP’s for the Facebook event “Eclipse Hate: Solidarity with Charlottesville” and another 5,500 are “interested.” The rally is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Salmon Street Springs.
Violence at White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville
Violence at White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville x
