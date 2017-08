PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A security breach at Portland International Airport caused a flight delay late Thursday.

PDX officials tell KOIN 6 News that a worker breached security and tried to get unauthorized access to a Jet Blue flight to Boston around 11:30 p.m.

All passengers on the flight had to be re-screened, including their luggage.

Officials are still interviewing the employee as it is unclear what led up to the incident.