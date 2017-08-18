Overnight operation nabs Hillsboro shooting suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person suspected in a shooting in Hillsboro last weekend was arrested early Friday morning.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) took the person into custody in the 500 block of Northeast 127th Avenue around 5 a.m.

Police say the person is suspected of shooting and injuring two people in Hillsboro in the 100 block of Southeast 11th Place on Saturday. No other details about the shooting have been released.

