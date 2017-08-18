Oregon solar eclipse forecast: Looking good

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The skies will go dark Monday morning. That we know for sure. But will Oregon eclipse watchers get to see the eclipse?

The short answer: Yes!

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Joseph Dames said confidence is high with the current forecast for cloud coverage. It will be minimal for the Willamette Valley and Central/Eastern Oregon.

But it will likely come down to Monday morning for cloud coverage on the Central coast. The Friday forecast calls for morning clouds along the coast, but hard to be sure right now if they will be significant.

Smoke in the sky from the various wildfires may also cause some interference with viewing in Central Oregon — but not much.

If you have plans through Sunday, temperatures will be around 80 degrees. Mostly sunny on Friday, partly cloudy on Saturday, mostly sunny on Sunday.

