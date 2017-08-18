One injured during armed robbery at N Portland tavern

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for the suspects who robbed a north Portland tavern early Friday morning.

Employees at the Perch Tavern on North Lombard Street told police two suspects with masks and handguns came into the bar around 2:08 a.m. Police said the suspects ordered the people inside to get on the ground and hit one of them with a pistol. They left with an undisclosed amount of cash before running north on North Buchannan Avenue.

The person who was hit with the pistol has minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

If you know anything about the robbery, call 503.823.4783 to speak to Detective Tracy Chamberlin.