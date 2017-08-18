Nena Springs Fire 46k acres, 40% contained

Related Coverage Nena Springs Fire now 40K acres near Deschutes River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Nena Springs Fire near Warm Springs spread 6,000 acres this week, bringing the total to 46,000 acres.

Crews say that on Thursday an ember blew out of containment lines near Kishwalk and spread to grass and brush. Winds pushed the fire over Indian Head Canyon and through Charlie Canyon and continued to move a mile east past the Kah-Nee-Ta Resort.

The Resort, Charley Canyon, Webster Flat Road, South Junction, Culpus Bridge, and Wolf Point Subdivision is at a Level 3 evacuation.

79 firefighters, 19 engines and four water tenders are fighting the fire. It is 40% contained.

Road closure: Hwy 3 to School Flats; Hwy 8 to Ka-Nee-Ta Village; Webster Flat Road, and Culpus Bridge.