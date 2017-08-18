Driver charged in crash that killed 2 passengers

Related Coverage Passengers killed, drivers survive N Columbia crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 29-year-old woman has been charged in connection to North Portland car crash that killed two people in June.

Sources tell KOIN 6 News that Amanda Erickson was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of second degree manslaughter (two counts), recklessly endangering another (two counts), reckless driving and DUII.

Two passengers in Erickson’s car, 22-year-old Brandon Levison of North Portland and 23-year-old Donell Lee Wilkins of Southeast Portland, were killed in the June 28 crash.

Sources say Erickson’s arrest comes after nearly two months of investigating and consultation with the DA’s Office. Investigators say she was driving a silver 2001 Mercedes 500 westbound on Columbia Boulevard and initiated a left turn across the eastbound lanes of traffic.

A 29-year-old woman, Lyabov Prokhorova, was driving a gray 2001 BMW 330 eastbound on Columbia Boulevard at the time as Erickson turned across the lanes of traffic. Prokhorova collided with the passenger side of the Mercedes.

Erickson’s two passengers were killed. She was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Erickson was impaired by alcohol, according to sources. Prokhorova was driving with a suspended license but does not face any criminal charges.

Erickson was arrested Thursday in the 4700 block of North Girard Street. She was later booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. She is expected to appear in court on Friday afternoon at the Justice Center in downtown Portland.