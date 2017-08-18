Man sentenced for sex abuse of cognitively-delayed girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced to 99 months in prison for the sexual abuse of a cognitively-delayed child.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Luis Bautista came under investigation in 2012 when the girl told officials he had abused her when she was in elementary school and Bautista was renting a room from her family.

He was indicted in 2013 but was on the run until he was arrested in San Francisco in 2016. He was extradited back to Oregon where he faced trial and was convicted of one count of Sodomy in the second degree, one count of Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the second degree and two counts of Sexual Abuse in the second degree.

On Friday, he was sentenced to 99 months in prison.