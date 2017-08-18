Goats and wine: Eclipse camping in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — It couldn’t be better if it was planned this way — but Oregon’s wine country is in the path of totality for the solar eclipse on August 21.

McMinnville farmer Ramsey McPhillips is offering a unique experience for eclipse visitors — camping with goats. Oregonians already love goat yoga, so camping with goats is a natural step.

“I’ve got little bags of treats for everyone, so that entices everyone to have fun with the goats,” McPhillips said.

He and his 35 goats are ready to welcome campers for Goat Eclipse 2017. Proceeds from McPhillips’ camping reservations will go toward the legal fees as his farm takes a case to the Supreme Court to protect farmland from developers.



“It’s just one big giant weekend petting zoo,” he said,

The Stoller Family Estate is also making final preparations for its sold out Solar Eclipse Experience event. Stoller is hosting about 120 campers at the winery, where they will enjoy live music and a special menu.

“We’ll have dinner and wine tasting and s’mores,” communications director Michelle Kaufmann said. “In the field you see here, we are going to have branded Stoller Family Estate tents that people can take home with them.”

Stoller teamed up with Pendleton to create a limited edition, commemorative eclipse blanket.

The Willamette Valley Vineyards created a special wine just for the eclipse.

“It’s been very popular,” Kacie Copeland said. “It’s very fruit forward, it’s very jam-y.”