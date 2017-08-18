Eclipse fans arrive in Oregon by air, rail, car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Planes, trains and automobiles — that’s how the million or so visitors to Oregon are arriving for Monday’s solar eclipse.

Over the next 3 days, about 1000 flights are expected to land at PDX, and already visitors from around the country and around the world have landed to partake in all things possible.

Dennis Cote arrived from San Francisco with friends who plan to backpack on the Pacific Crest Trail near Mount Jefferson. He has 3 cameras, 9 pair of glasses, 3 batteries for each camera and back-up batteries for his phone.

“This isn’t my first rodeo,” Cote told KOIN 6 News. But “seeing a total solar eclipse is on my bucket list of things to see.”

Speaking of rodeos, Jeff Rowher is from Oregon’s famr and ranch country in Burns. He and his family are actually leaving the path of totality because of all the traffic that’s expected.

“There’s more California plates than there are Oregon plates in Oregon right now,” he said.

“Eye on the Eclipse” – a KOIN 6 News special at 8 p.m. Saturday

Paulette Waters arrived from the San Francisco Bay area. She said she’s been planning for this trip since last November and is very excited to see the eclipse.

Mia Gleason, Jordan Dickstein and Christina Mancini are among the Californians who arrived at PDX Friday. They’re all here for the eclipse, and Dickstein and Mancini are headed to the Oregon Eclipse music festival.

Sarah Dean is an incoming freshman at Willamette University. She said much of their planning for orientation has been redone.

“We were going to go rafting and no longer going rafting because we can’t go anywhere,” she said. “We’re trapped in Salem.”

Air Canada employees at PDX, Sierra Cannon and Katelyn Weatherly, said the traffic and volume has definitely increased this week.

“It’s been madness here,” Cannon said. Weatherly, who lives in Oregon City, said, “It takes me normally 20 minutes to get here and it can take up to at least 2 hours to get here.”

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow the traffic situation throughout Oregon.