Cyclist injured by hit-and-run driver near Woodburn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cyclist was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Clackamas County Friday evening.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said callers reported the crash around 7:30 p.m. A man was hit by a car while riding his bike on S Elliott Prairie Road near Woodburn.

The victim was flown to the hospital by LifeFlight after the crash.

Investigators are looking for information that may help find the driver who fled the scene. If you saw anything around the time of the crash or see a vehicle with fresh damage, call the sheriff’s office at 503.723.4949.