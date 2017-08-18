Crews begin work on Sandy Blvd in east county

FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KOIN) — A section of NE Sandy Blvd between 230th and 238th in Fairview and Wood Village is under construction.

Crews are making improvements to that section of county road. The work will help the urban development of the Sandy corridor. Crews will construct turn lanes, sidewalks, and bike lanes. They’ll also make improvements to drainage and existing bus stops.

Sandy Blvd will remain open during the work, but expect traffic delays at times. Flaggers will direct traffic through the area using a single lane during the paving work. Drivers can use Halsey Blvd, Marine Dr, and I-84 as alternate routes. The construction work should wrap up by the end of this year.