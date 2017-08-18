Backpackers tried to save fallen hikers at Mt. Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Calls to 911 show backpackers tried to save the life of one of the two Portland women who fell to their deaths while hiking on Mount Hood last week.

Recordings obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive show the hikers covered the woman in a reflective blanket for warmth, urged her to live and performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation. But their efforts weren’t enough.

Clackamas County authorities identified the women who fell at least 100 feet as Emma Place and Emily Lang, both 19. It’s unclear which woman was still alive when hikers arrived.

Lang attended Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington, and Place went to Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.