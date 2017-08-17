SE Portland apartment complex riddled with bullets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Somewhere between 10-30 shots were fired at an apartment complex early Thursday, police say.

Officers responded to the 13400 block of Southeast Stark at 2:53 AM after the callers reported hearing shots fired. The callers reported hearing between 10-30 shots.

Officers found multiple spent shell casings and damage to the building. No known gunshot victims have been located.

Witnesses told officers a man standing on the north side of Southeast Stark Street shot at a vehicle traveling west on Southeast Stark Street. After the shooting, the vehicle sped out of the area and officers have been unable to locate the victim’s vehicle or its occupants.

Investigators do not believe the people in the apartments or vehicle were the intended targets of the shooting.

It is unclear if there was more than one shooter.

The area of SE Stark Street will be remained closed for several hours.