OSU basketball team safe after attack in Barcelona

Head Coach Wayne Tinkle says the attack happened directly in front of the team's hotel

Police officers tell members of the public to leave the scene in a street in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State University men’s basketball team is safe and accounted for in Barcelona after a suspected terror attack.

Head Coach Wayne Tinkle says the attack happened directly in front of the team’s hotel while they were having a meal in the restaurant.

A white van jumped the sidewalk Thursday in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people as it plowed into a summer crowd of tourists and residents, police said. The El Pais newspaper said police were treating the crash as a terror attack.

The team is in Spain to play five games during the trip. They are expected home August 25.