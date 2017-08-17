OSU basketball team safe after attack in Barcelona

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State University men’s basketball team is safe and accounted for in Barcelona after a suspected terror attack.
Head Coach Wayne Tinkle says the attack happened directly in front of the team’s hotel while they were having a meal in the restaurant.
A white van jumped the sidewalk Thursday in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people as it plowed into a summer crowd of tourists and residents, police said. The El Pais newspaper said police were treating the crash as a terror attack.
The team is in Spain to play five games during the trip. They are expected home August 25.