OSU basketball team safe after attack in Barcelona

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State University men’s basketball team is safe and accounted for in Barcelona after a suspected terror attack.

Head Coach Wayne Tinkle says the attack happened directly in front of the team’s hotel while they were having a meal in the restaurant.

A white van jumped the sidewalk Thursday in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district, injuring several people as it plowed into a summer crowd of tourists and residents, police said. The El Pais newspaper said police were treating the crash as a terror attack.

The team is in Spain to play five games during the trip. They are expected home August 25.

Yes we are, happened directly in front of our hotel while we were having a team meal in the restaurant, so senseless and sad! All accounted4 — Wayne Tinkle (@waynetinkle) August 17, 2017