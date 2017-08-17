No eclipse glasses? You can make your own viewer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — So you waited until now to buy the certified eclipse glasses. Guess what? They’re available but selling so fast you might have trouble finding a spot that has them when you’re there to buy them.

But don’t sweat it. There are plenty of ways to watch the solar eclipse safely without those special glasses.

NASA, in fact, has a couple different suggestions.

You can make a solar eclipse sun viewer that can make the viewing experience more of a social activity that multiple people can use. Scientist Paul Doherty explains how to do it using a pair of binoculars, a cardboard box and a tripod.

If that seems too much, here’s a way you can do make a safe solar eclipse viewer using a cereal box:

And LiveScience has this video and photo tutorial on how to make a solar eclipse viewer in 5 steps with a shoe box, tinfoil, white paper, tape, a pin or needle and a box cutter.

Then, when it’s time for the eclipse, look through the viewing hole and you’ll see the shadow of the moon pass in front of the sun.

