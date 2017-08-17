‘Most Wanted’ suspect on the loose after I-5 chase

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who spent time on Washington state’s Most Wanted List is on the loose after crashing a car near Wilsonville early Thursday morning during a chase by several police agencies.

Joshua Blackwood, 22, and his girlfriend, Ashley Cochrane, were spotted by an Oregon State Police trooper looking into public indecendy in an I-5 rest area south of Wilsonville around 3:10 a.m., officials said.

Cochrane, 21, had been in the driver’s seat when the trooper approached but jumped out as Blackwood slid over. Cochrane, of Lake Stevens, Washington, got back in the car and they took off on I-5.

The trooper began to chase them and was joined by deputies with Clackamas County and the Wilsonville PD. About 15 minutes later, Blackwood crashed the car. Both he and Cochrane got out and ran away in different directions.

She was caught but Blackwood remains at large.

Blackwood, from Shoreline, Washington, is 5-feet-7 and 140 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. He has a tattoo of the Seattle skyline on his right forearm and was last seen wearing shorts, but had no shirt or shoes.

He faces charges of assaulting a public safety officer, hit-and-run, attempt to elude, reckless driving, drug possession and criminal mischief.

Authorities urge the public to not approach Blackwood. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 800.452.7888