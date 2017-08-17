For many, Eclipse Day is just another work day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday morning, manager Megan Dixon will open Saint Cupcake at 9 a.m., just as she does every day — even though Monday is the day of the solar eclipse.

“Our top sellers are our toasted coconut,” she said, but added, “We have got some special cupcakses we are going to make that are eclipse-themed Monday.”

But deliveries are getting the ax that day, “just so we don’t have a driver getting stuck out in traffic or cupcakes melting in the van,” she said.

The Saint Cupcake employees are also planning to head into work early that day. Dixon said there are several routes she can take.

“I’ll probably come in an hour earlier than normal, though, just to be sure.”

PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera said for those who can’t stay home on Eclipse Day, walking, biking or using the public transit is the best option. But, he said, the MAX trains may experience some delays as well.

“If you are able to telecommute Monday or Tuesday, that’s a good idea,” Rivera said. “The Red Line could be really busy as folks arrive and depart, especially Tuesday as folks use the Red Line to get to the airport.”

Commuters who drive should consider taking side roads to avoid the major highways and the roads that run alongside them.

“Expect that if you are on a route that parallels the highways, such as Barbur Boulevard or MLK, those are well-known routes that people use as an alternative to I-5,” he said. “So those could have extra traffic.”

Rivera added the City of Portland asked construction companies to reschedule their work so they aren’t blocking lanes on Monday. Most business owners and employees said they’ll just have to play it by ear.

That’s what Megan Dixon will do.

“There ‘s really no knowing if this will be the storm that everybody can drive in or they can’t drive in,” she said.