Commissioner Nick Fish diagnosed with cancer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish has been diagnosed with cancer.

Fish made a statement on Thursday morning announcing the recent diagnosis, saying he has experienced weight loss, poor appetite, indigestion and abdominal pain. Doctors found adenocarcinoma of the abdomen.

Fish says he will undergo outpatient chemotherapy but continue to serve on city council.

Fish was elected to the Portland City Council in a special election in 2008, and re-elected to successive four-year terms in 2010 and 2014.

KOIN 6 News wishes him a speedy recovery.

I have some bad news to share with you. I have been diagnosed with cancer. Over the past few months, I experienced weight loss, poor appetite, indigestion, and abdominal pain. A recent CT scan rang a number of alarm bells. A follow-up laparoscopy this week confirmed our worst fears: adenocarcinoma of the abdomen. I am in good hands at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute. My doctors have prescribed regular outpatient chemotherapy treatments. The medicine will weaken my immune system, but should not prevent me from continuing to serve on the City Council. This is the biggest challenge I have ever faced. I intend to fight this disease with every fiber of my body. I am incredibly grateful to my family for their love and support. Please keep us in your prayers. Thank you, Nick