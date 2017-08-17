5 wildfires threaten area around Detroit

DETROIT, Ore. (KOIN) — Detroit city leaders held a meeting Thursday night to help inform the community about efforts to fight five wildfires currently burning in the area.

The French, Avenue, Box Canyon, Little Devil, Whitewater and Rebel Fires are all active and some are threatening the city and the view of the eclipse coming up on August 21.

Of most concern to the people of Detroit is the French Fire, which is near homes. It’s burning about 1,050 acres along the south fork of the McKenzie River, one mile northwest of Detroit. The French Fire was started by a lighting strike on August 10.

The Whitewater Fire that started when lightning struck there on June 25 is now burning 6,716 acres, which also includes 76 acres of the Little Devil Fire. More than 500 people have been battling the Whitewater Fire and just about every trail in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness Area is closed.

About 30-40% of the land around the fire is dead and down trees that will fuel the fire. It will likely continue to burn until it starts to rain.