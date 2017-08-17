4 days till eclipse: Major traffic in southern Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With only four more days until the solar eclipse, traffic is already picking up in southern Oregon.

Oregon State Police said there was heavy congestion on Highway 97 NB in LaPine on Wednesday and after nightfall said there was also traffic in Prineville on Highway 26 heading into a festival event. Officials said there were 800 cars an hour and the back-up was about 30 miles from the event.

KOIN 6 News has been monitoring Oregon Department of Transportation cameras to keep an eye on the back-ups.

Over 1 million people are expected to travel Oregon to see the solar eclipse, causing unprecedented traffic. It could be the worse traffic mess in state history.

Police are concerned about the traffic impacts so much that ODOT said they plan to stop construction projects on highways and shut down weigh stations to allow emergency responders and police to stage there. That will allow them to reach drivers in an emergency quicker.

Tips

Bring extra water, food and even fuel to save you if you get stuck. You should also plan for a way to go to the bathroom if you’re caught in gridlock.

And get an old-fashioned paper map or print one to have with you. Cell phone mapping systems will likely get overwhelmed with everyone on the road using them.

