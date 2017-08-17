11-year-old who played with Green Day dreams big

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — An 11-year-old girl from Lake Oswego, who recently had the chance to play with Green Day, has plans to continue playing guitar and potentially head to medical school.

Vega Villaca attended the Aug. 2 Green Day concert at the Moda Center where she was able to show off her skills for thousands of people.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day asked the crowd, “Who knows how to play guitar?”

Armstrong seemed surprised when Vega said she knew how to play guitar at just 11 years old.

According to Vega, Armstrong looked at her dad for confirmation that she could play.

However, any doubts Armstrong had went away as soon as Vega began to play.

Vega has been playing the guitar since she was 8 years old. She owns several guitars, including her new favorite — the one Billie Joe let her keep.

“When he said ‘you can keep the guitar,’ my mouth dropped,” Vega said.

Talking about Green Day’s concert, Vega said she didn’t actually know the song they were playing.

However, she said the song, named “Knowledge,” was easy to pick up as she already knew another one from performances at School of Rock.

Vega’s passion for music led to her dad building a small stage for her to rock out on in their own home.

While she would love for music to play a part in her future, she has more practical plans — for now.

Vega said she wants to go to medical school, but would still play on the side.

“I would do guitar on the side,” Vega said. “And if my guitar kicked off and went somewhere and started making money. I would not do the doctor thing anymore and I’d just do my guitar.”

After Green Day’s performance, drummer of the band Tre Cool posted a photo on Instagram of Vega, calling her the “future of rock.”

If you’re interested in seeing more of Vega’s performances, head to her YouTube page where she’s posted multiple songs.