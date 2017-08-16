Solar eclipse forecast: Skies looking mostly clear

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As of Wednesday, the forecast is looking good for eclipse viewing.

Mostly clear skies for areas along the I-5 corridor eastward.

The coast will see a few clouds with about 50% cloud cover during the time of the total eclipse.

Portland is looking sunny Monday morning with mild morning temperatures.

The solar eclipse will start around 10:15 a.m. and along the coast and will reach full totality for eastern Oregon around 10:25 a.m.

No major weather systems appear to be in close proximity. Any disturbances tend to stay north or completely away from the Pacific Northwest.

This could change, but if we continue with a similar forecast moving into the end of the work week, we will have better confidence.

As of now, don’t worry about any plans you have in place for the solar eclipse viewing.

