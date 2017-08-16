Portland Mounted Patrol officially put out to pasture

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 142 years, the Mounted Patrol for the Portland Police Bureau is being decommissioned.

When Portland city leaders eliminated funding for the unit on June 30, the Mounted Patrol has been off the force. But on this day, the unit will officially belong to history.

The City Council voted unanimously to a request from Prosper Portland to demolish the facilities where the horses stayed. All the horses have new homes, and the officers with the Mounted Patrol unit have also been re-assigned.

One of the horses is joining Forward Stride, a group that uses horses to provide therapy.

The Mounted Patrol did not go down without a fight from supporters. But without city funding they would have had to raise more than $1 million.

Many supporters showed up at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on the Willamette River before the unit is officially put out to pasture.

Portland Police Mounted Patrol 1875-2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Portland Police Bureau’s Mounted Patrol Unit officially disbanded June 30, 2017. (KOIN) Children pet Mounted Patrol Unit horses in a photo on the City of Portland website. Six of the horses in the PPB's Mounted Patrol, May 2, 2015 (PPB) The Portland Police Bureau's Mounted Patrol Unit building in NW Portland (KOIN) President of the group Friends of the Mounted Patrol and Reserve Officer Bob Ball talks to a fellow officer (KOIN) An officer with the Mounted Patrol Unit walks a horse Tuesday after it was set free Monday night (KOIN) One of the horses assigned to the Mounted Patrol United with PPB (KOIN) The Mounted Patrol Unit's stable was broken into Monday by a man claiming he was blacked out. (KOIN) Portland Police are investigating a burglary at the Portland Police Bureau's Mounted Patrol Unit Facility, located at 1362 Northwest Naito Parkway, after 5 of 7 horses were loosed Monday, Nov. 24, 2014 (KOIN 6) Murphy the horse, seen with Officer Cassandra Wells, lost 200 pounds and is now part of the PPB Mounted Patrol Unit, June 27, 2014 (KOIN 6 News) The Mounted Patrol Unit of the Portland police pushed back Occupy Portland protesters in November 2011 (File, KOIN 6 News) An officer and a horse in Portland's Mounted Patrol Unit, May 2013 (KOIN 6 News) William, 6, donates $1,300 to the Save Portland’s Mounted Patrol group, March 19, 2014. (Friends of the Mounted Patrol) Blossoming trees provide a floral backdrop as Portland Mounted Police Officers Benson Weinberger, right, and Diesel, and Ryan Albertson atop Zeus, patrol Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland, Ore., Friday, March 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) The Portland Mounted Patrol, Feb. 11, 2014 (KOIN 6 News)