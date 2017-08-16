Portland Mounted Patrol officially put out to pasture

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 142 years, the Mounted Patrol for the Portland Police Bureau is being decommissioned.
When Portland city leaders eliminated funding for the unit on June 30, the Mounted Patrol has been off the force. But on this day, the unit will officially belong to history.
The City Council voted unanimously to a request from Prosper Portland to demolish the facilities where the horses stayed. All the horses have new homes, and the officers with the Mounted Patrol unit have also been re-assigned.
One of the horses is joining Forward Stride, a group that uses horses to provide therapy.
The Mounted Patrol did not go down without a fight from supporters. But without city funding they would have had to raise more than $1 million.
Many supporters showed up at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on the Willamette River before the unit is officially put out to pasture.
Portland Police Mounted Patrol 1875-2017
