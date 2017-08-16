Man barricaded inside parents’ Vancouver home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man barricaded himself inside his parents’ Vancouver home Wednesday afternoon, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

The SWAT team is outside the NE 119th Street home after a 30-year-old man, who does not live there, broke in by shattering the glass patio door. Authorities said his parents left the house in fear after telling their son he wasn’t welcome and asking him to leave.

No one else in the house but authorities learned the man has an outstanding warrant for a felony.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are trying to get the man to surrender.