KXTG host Dino Costa fired over protester remarks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Alpha Media, the parent company of KXTG The Game, announced Wednesday they fired talk show host Dino Costa, just days after his incendiary comments about protesters were scrutinized.

EugeneWeekly.com reported on Monday that Costa, a host on Portland radio station KXTG The Game, was talking about a Black Lives Matter protest in Minnesota on June 7 when he suggested police wave traffic through protesters who lay down in the road.

“If I’m the cops, I wave the traffic on,” Costa said that day. “When people are being killed by 18-wheel trucks coming by, pickups, cars. Run ’em over!”

He also made sure people knew he was suggesting this for Portland protests, too.

Both the University of Oregon and the Portland Timbers — who use KXTG The Game as the flagship radio outlet for their games — said those comments were troubling.

On Tuesday, Alpha Media said they “took immediate and aggressive action” after his comments on June 7, but did not disclose what that action was.

But late Wednesday afternoon, officials released this brief, terse statement:

“After further review, Alpha Media has decided to cut ties with Dino Costa. Additional information is not available at this time.”

Alpha Media scrubbed him from their website and his Twitter account was deleted.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.