Hotel prices soar as solar eclipse approaches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for a last-minute hotel room for the eclipse, get ready to shell out more than just a few bucks.

The Comfort Suites in Corvallis normally costs about $128 for the night, however, during the weekend of the eclipse, rooms are going for as much as $1,300.

According to the manager, some people booked their room a year ago.

The hotel next door, Econolodge, is close to sold out. They have one room left for $700.

Speaking about the increased rates for hotels, traveling contractor Steve Miller said, “It’s outrageous. It should be illegal.”

Miller also said they could only find one motel with one room available in Salem — the Holiday Lodge, which is going for $999.

The Holiday Lodge normally goes for just $80 a night.

Prices in Portland, which isn’t in the path of totality, aren’t much better. Places like the Palms Motel also bumped up their rates. If you want a room for the eclipse weekend, it’ll set you back $500 a night.

Hotels near the Portland Airport are going for at least $450.

Miller said if you don’t have a room yet, be prepared to “shell out a lot of money.”

“Camp sites are still available, so at this point, the tent may be your best bet,” Miller said.