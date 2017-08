PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A firefighter was injured early Wednesday morning battling a fire at a home under construction in Bethany.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to NW 169th Ave and NW Trillium St at 12:53 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from the roof and side of the large home.

It took crews 80 minutes to declare the fire under control.

No one was inside the home. The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital to be examined.