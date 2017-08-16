Coast Guard rescues missing Dallas woman

Related Coverage Police searching for missing Dallas woman

DALLAS, Ore. (KOIN) — The 37-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday morning was found alive near the Sea Lion Caves in Florence.

Authorities said Heather Mounce was found by her husband Wednesday afternoon near where her car was found earlier.

A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted Mounce and transferred her to a local emergency medical service crew waiting on shore.

The Dallas Police Department said, “Her survival speaks volumes about her strength and the persistence of her loved ones.”

Mounce was reportedly in stable condition when crews rescued her.

Mounce was last seen in person around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, however, her family said last communication from her phone came around 2 p.m.

Mounce’s car, a red Chevrolet Cobalt, was found parked next to Highway 101, north of Florence.

According to police, it doesn’t appear that Mounce was abducted and evidence suggests she traveled to her car’s location on her own free will.

Authorities searched the area where Mounce’s car was, but didn’t find her.