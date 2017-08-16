Company delivers ‘ugly’ produce rejected by stores

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A San Fransicso Bay Area company that embraces “ugly” produce is taking off like wildfire and just kicked off business in Portland.

The company is called Imperfect Produce, and its goal is to put an end to the 6 billion pounds of produce wasted each year in the United States.

Imperfect Produce’s packaging center in Clackamas is a sort of rescue shelter for cosmetically challenged fruits and vegetables. The company celebrates and shares twisted, disfigured and sometimes crazy looking produce and sells it at 30-50% less than grocery stores.

“Every grocery store, they want their produce section to be pristine and beautiful,” CEO Ben Simon said.

Most of the ugly produce would go to waste on farms, rejected by grocery stores for its appearance. The food only looks imperfect, Imperfect Produce says just because the produce is too small, misshapen or the wrong color, doesn’t mean it tastes bad.

“We’ve got all these beauty standards in every other facet of life and now our produce as well,” Simon said.

The company started in the Bay Area and also operates in Los Angeles and Orange County, but Simon said it was a no brainer to bring it to Portland.

Imperfect Produce will deliver close to 1,500 boxes by the end of its first week in Portland.

New customers in Portland can get $10 off their first box with the code HELLOPDX

