Can you view the eclipse using selfie mode?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the solar eclipse quickly approaching, many people have last-minute questions regarding the Aug. 21 event.

One popular question is can you watch the eclipse holding your phone with the totality behind you. According to Jim Todd, the OMSI director of Space Science Education, you can.

Todd told KOIN 6 News,”Yes, you can. Selfie is fine. You are not looking at the sun in that fashion and you are taking a snapshot really.”

Other people have wondered if it’s safe to watch the eclipse in a reflection like through a bucket of water or a pool. However, Todd said it depends on the amount of water.

“A bucket of water should be okay because that’s a small amount of water, but like regular pond water or what have you, if it’s really still, I wouldn’t really recommend it,” Todd said.

Another question on people’s minds: If you wear eye glasses, should eclipse glasses go in front or behind them?

Todd said, “It should probably go in front, it really should. I mean, it could work both ways, but if I were to put them on, I put them on in front of the glasses because you are not really magnifying it.”

Also, if you use sunglasses during the eclipse, put your eclipse glasses over them.

