PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —- Oregon State Parks have restricted open flames and campfires across the state, including all beaches.

Only fuel sources that can be turned off instantly, such as propane stoves and propane fire pits, will be allowed.

Officials are concerned about additional visitors during the August 21 solar eclipse and increased fire danger.

The path of totality stretches across a lot of forestland during the hot summer’s peak time for wildfires.