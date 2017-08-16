AG Sessions: Sanctuary cities are lawless

MIAMI (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is visiting Miami to both praise its policy of cooperation with immigration authorities and to blast other cities that have not followed suit.

Sessions said cities — like Portland and Chicago — that are sanctuary cities are lawless.

Sessions will highlight Miami Dade County at a Wednesday visit with Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who earlier this year ordered county officials to follow requests to hold people in jail for extra time so immigration authorities can arrest them. Gimenez reversed Miami-Dade’s sanctuary policy so it wouldn’t risk losing federal funding.

County spokesman Michael Hernandez says the mayor will tell Sessions, however, that he supports delaying the deportation of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

Earlier Wednesday, Gimenez joined other Republican politicians in rejecting President Donald Trump’s Tuesday declaration that both white supremacists and those protesting them were to blame for deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Chicago mayor calls Trump sanctuary city policy ‘wrong’

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says President Donald Trump’s administration is “wrong morally, wrong factually and wrong legally” as it threatens to end funding for cities that refuse to share information with federal immigration authorities.

Emanuel responded Wednesday as Attorney General Jeff Sessions was to give a speech in Miami, which has reversed its “sanctuary city” policy. Sessions was to contrast Miami with Chicago, which is suing the federal government over the funding threats.

Excerpts of Sessions’ speech provided to The Associated Press have the attorney general saying Chicago’s sanctuary policies are an example of respect for the rule of law being broken down.

Emanuel says “Chicago will continue to stand up proudly as a welcoming city” and won’t “cave to the Trump administration’s pressure.”