Solar eclipse forecast: No major weather systems

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From time to time, one can take a forecast from 7-to-10 days out and end up with a matching forecast when the day comes. That being said, more often than not, the forecast will change multiple times within a week.
We are now 6 days to the Total Solar Eclipse and weather models are working out information. At this time the forecast looks to be relatively favorable for the eclipse viewing.
“Eye on the Eclipse” – a KOIN 6 News special at 8 p.m. Saturday
From just one day, changes have occurred between our 2 major model sources, but both lining up in better agreement.
No major weather systems appear to be in close proximity. Any disturbances tend to stay north or completely away from the Pacific Northwest.
This could change, but if we continue with a similar forecast moving into the end of the work week, we will have better confidence.
PDX Weather app — everything at your fingertips
At this time, I wouldn’t worry about the plans that you have in place for the viewing.
Here are a few weather models for the morning of the eclipse. Some pushing clouds across the state, but nothing too concerning at this time.
Weather models heading toward solar eclipse
Weather models heading toward solar eclipse x
