Rep. Schrader: Trump ‘sending wrong message’

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Congressman Kurt Schrader spoke out Tuesday following President Donald Trump’s press conference about the Charlottesville rally.

Schrader said Trump gave yet another pass to white supremacists.

“People think they have the right to hurt other people and spew hate and it’s just wrong, just wrong on so many levels,” Schrader said.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump said “there is blame on both sides” for the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He also said, “I’ve condemned neo-Nazis, I’ve condemned many different groups. But not all those people were neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all those people were white supremacists.”

The president’s comments seemed to wipe away the conventional statement he delivered Monday when he called KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists “criminals and thugs.”

However, Trump’s comments on Monday came after he received criticism for his initial comments Saturday when he said “many sides” were to blame for the violent rally.

Speaking to KOIN 6 News, Schrader said, “That’s equivocating, that’s sending the wrong message that white supremacists are good people, that’s not true. Neo-Nazis are good people, that’s not true.”

Schrader wasn’t the only Oregon representative to speak out after Trump’s comments.

Rep. Greg Walden, Oregon’s lone Republican, released a statement saying,

I join all Americans in condemning the violence in Charlottesville and praying for those who were harmed. The views of fringe extremist groups like white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK are a scourge on society and have no place in our country. These are not values we hold as Oregonians.”

Rep. Peter DeFazio tweeted his frustration with the president.

Mr. President, there is no defense of white supremecists and neo-nazis. Your words are an insult to millions of Americans. — Rep Peter DeFazio (@RepPeterDeFazio) August 16, 2017

Sen. Ron Wyden also took to Twitter after the press conference and called Trump’s comments “absolutely horrifying.”

My parents fled Nazi Germany. There's no "many siding" this Mr. President. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) August 15, 2017