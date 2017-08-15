Kidnapping-ransom scam hits Washington County families

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Several people told the Washington County Sheriff’s Office they were called on Monday by someone who claimed to have kidnapped a family member and demanded ransom.

The sheriff’s office said there is no evidence anyone was actually kidnapped or harmed, but wanted the public to be aware of the scam.

Screams and yelling could be heard in the background as the “kidnapper” demanded money from those family members.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.629.0111.