PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A jogger was punched in an unprovoked attack in Northeast Portland Monday and police are on the lookout for the assailant.

Around 3:10 p.m., the jogger was running near NE 15th and Brazee when a man punched the jogger. Witnesses and the victim said nothing was done to provoke the attack, police said.

The suspect is described as a man between 30 and 50 with light brown complexion, 6-feet tall and a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.