Governor Brown to discuss eclipse preparations

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown on Tuesday is expected to brief the press about preparations ahead of Monday’s solar eclipse.

The event is expected to bring over one million visitors the state, causing unprecedented traffic and other issues.

Officials from an array of agencies will be at the press conference as well. Those include: Travel Oregon, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM), Oregon State Parks, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), and the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will also be on hand to provide a detailed weather forecast in advance of eclipse day.