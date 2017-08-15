Gang team arrests man for NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man with a long criminal record of gun violence is facing allegations of attempted aggravated murder.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team (GET) arrested Kevin Clifford Ford, 29, earlier this month for his alleged role in an August 4 shooting in the 8100 block of Northeast Fremont Street.

The DA’s Office wrote in a probable cause statement that Ford “attempted to kill multiple people and possessed multiple firearms.”

The shooting was captured on video and detectives were able to identify Ford as the shooter, according to court documents.

The two intended targets of the shooting fired back at Ford, records show. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene. No one was injured.

Several hours after the shooting, a police supervisor saw Ford near Southeast 125th Avenue and Southeast Division Street. When Ford saw the officer he ducked down behind a bush. The officer went over and recovered a 9 mm handgun, which officials believe was used in the shooting.

Records show that Ford has been convicted of second degree assault in Multnomah County and unlawful transportation of firearms in U.S. District Court.

He is being held at the Multnomah County Inverness Jail on allegations of attempted aggravated, attempted first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ford’s arraignment on the grand jury indictment is scheduled for Tuesday morning.