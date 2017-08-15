Fred Meyer stocks up on supplies ahead of eclipse

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The solar eclipse is expected to bring an extra one million people to Oregon, so multiple Fred Meyers in Salem have been prepping for the event for about 3 weeks.

They expect the upcoming weekend to be the busiest weekend of the year, so the stores have stocked up on water, ice, propane tanks and snack food.

Manager Chris Alexander said, “We basically kind of planned for Christmas week, is what we compared this too.”

Stores in the path of totality plan to sell more than one million cases of Fred Meyer water packs and sell more than a million pounds of ice.

Not only are they stocking up on extra supplies, they’re also encouraging employees to carpool as traffic is expected to be a nightmare.

“Just in case traffic is an issue, we have plans for people who live close, who can get to the store and that way we can still serve our customers,” Alexander said.

Another area of concern is making sure they have enough attendants for the stores that sell gas.

Jeffrey Temple, who works at Fred Meyers, said, “We know we got a lot of people coming into the state, they are going to need a lot of fuel to get down the road, so we are really focusing on making sure we have enough fuel to make sure people are filled up and on their way.”

If you’re still looking for eclipse glasses, Fred Meyer has plenty of them for about $2 a pair. So far, they’ve sold more than 14,000 and expect to sell more than a million statewide.