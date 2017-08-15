Escaped WA inmates seen in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two inmates, who escaped while working on a fire crew in Goldendale, were spotted in Portland Tuesday, according to authorities.

Corrections workers noticed Tyray Munter and Maksim Petrovskiy were missing from a temporary work camp around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Washington state Department of Corrections said the inmates were seen in the area of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard.

UPDATE: earlier this afternoon escapees Tyray Munter & Maksim Petrovskiy were id'd in the vicinity of 82nd & SE Holgate #Portland pic.twitter.com/3mUNz6rPpZ — Washington DOC (@WACorrections) August 16, 2017

Both have been convicted of crimes in Snohomish County.

Munter is serving time for assault and theft while Petrovskiy was convicted on car theft charges.

If you see them or know where you are, call 911.