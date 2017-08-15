DeFazio on Trump, Charlottesville, NKorea, Russia

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN — Peter DeFazio, the ranking member of the House Transportation Committee, stopped by the KOIN 6 News studios on the day President Trump signed an executive order about infrastructure.

The 31-year congressional veteran said he is adamantly opposed to privatizing the nation’s airports, one of the ideas floated by the Trump Administration.

In a wide-ranging interview with KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie, DeFazio said he believed Trump’s response to the Charlottesville violence was inadequate (this interview was taped before the President unloaded during a New York City press conference Tuesday afternoon.)

He said North Korea is probably the most difficult foreign policy issue a number of presidents have confronted; that this Congress has not been particularly productive; said the health care system would be better served with a single-payer plan; and that he’s trying to guarantee ongoing timber payments for the region.

He also said Trump’s affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin is “a little bizarre,” and said the ongoing investigation into the election meddling is all in the hands of Robert Mueller.

Ken Boddie filed this video report.