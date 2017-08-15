Apartments likely to replace Tidbit food cart pod

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tidbit food cart pod on SE Division Street is set to close in October, to be replaced with what will likely be apartments.

The pod at the corner of SE 28th Avenue has over 20 carts and, according to cart owners, has become a Portland staple.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever been here on the weekend, you can barely walk it’s so busy,” Smaaken Waffles manager Tessa Cleveland tells KOIN 6 News.

“We love this spot, we love our business being here. I also live in the neighborhood and I think it’s a great neighborhood establishment,” Cleveland says.

Over the last year, cart owners knew the pod was in limbo but weren’t sure whether the land had sold.

“As of last month, we were told we had another year here, and then as of yesterday it was ‘vacate in October,'” Cleveland says.

The carts will all close on October 8. The landowner has not confirmed what will replace the pod but documents from the Bureau of Development Services show an architecture firm applied to build a four-story apartment building.

“The restaurant business always has something going on that you’re like ‘ah jeez this’ or ‘ah jeez that’. So it just kind of goes with the business almost,” Garden Monster Lead Chef Nate Crider says.