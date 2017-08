PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 28-year-old California woman was arrested on Saturday for pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident northwest of Forest Grove.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled Christina Salazar over near NW Gales Creek Road and NW David Hill Road after the other driver reported her.

Officers found an unloaded 9mm handgun in the center console of her car.

Salazar is charged with menacing and unlawful possession of firearms.