Where We Live: Lake Oswego unveils 15 new pieces of art

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — Lake Oswego recently unveiled its new pieces of public art, replacing some of the art that’s resided in their city for the last 2 years.

On Sunday, the Arts Council officially put its newest installment of “Gallery Without Walls” on display.

The art installment features more than 70 public sculptures all over downtown Lake Oswego. Forty are permanent, but the other 30 are rotated out and replaced every 2 years.

One of the new pieces, called “Adam, Let’s Go For a Bite” was created by Ed Humphries of Walla Walla. It’s his take on the story of Adam and Eve being tempted by the snake.

Speaking about Humphries’ sculpture, Nicole Nathan, executive director of the Arts Council, said, “He does a lot of work that has to deal with biblical stories, so it’s really interesting to see that interpreted in a three-dimension way.”

The pieces of art are placed all around downtown, according to Nathan.

“Basically, every corner that you drive around here, there’s a piece of sculpture that you can interact with,” Nathan said.

Half of the pieces are done by artists from the Northwest, including a wood piece called “Pouffe” by Hilary Pfeifer of Portland.

She said the piece was inspired by camping with her family as a kid.

“I think that anything that can build community and that’s one way is to be aware of local artists,” Pfeifer said. “I think that’s a wonderful thing.”

KOIN 6 News saw the installment of Portland artist Stashu Smaka’s piece of work called “The Big Maybe,” a set of interlocking letters that spell yes or no, depending on the angle.

The rotating sculptures are a great way to bring art into a community.

“We’re able to have these great new pieces that the public can enjoy, and able to see all throughout the year,” Nathan said.

The Arts Council offers walking tours for those interesting in seeing all 70 pieces and learning more about them.

If you really fall in love with a piece, just remember the rotating sculptures will be up for sale after their 2-year showings.

