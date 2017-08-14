Where can you buy safe eclipse glasses?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The solar eclipse is just a week away, so now is the time to double check and make sure your eclipse glasses are safe to use come Aug. 21.

Many glasses have been sold online and at random stores that haven’t passed the certification, including some on Amazon.

So, where can you find reputable glasses?

The Oregon Academy of Ophthalmology recommends these 4 certified manufacturers: Rainbow Symphony, American Paper Optics, Thousand Oaks Optical and TSE 17.

Shining a light through your glasses or looking for the ISO 123112-2 mark on the side isn’t enough sometimes to ensure your glasses are safe for viewing.

Looking at the eclipse minutes before or after the totality without proper protection can cause permanent eye damage, according to Dr. Kyle Palmer at VSP Network Eye Doctor.

“The reason it is such a big deal is because there is really nothing we can do to repair it,” Palmer said.

He also said looking at the totality without eclipse glasses can “fry the cells in the back” of your eye.

While there are plenty of reputable stores, many of them are close to or have already sold out of solar eclipse glasses.

Lowes in the Portland metro area is sold out, but still has glasses available at their McMinnville, Remond and Eugene locations.

Best Buy is also sold out, but they’re selling eclipse binoculars and telescopes at the Clackamas store.

Powell’s and Bi-Mart are both close to selling out out of glasses, so it’s better to call and see if they’re still in stock before driving out to their stores.

If you have eclipse glasses already, but aren’t sure if they’re safe, it’s best to throw them out and buy a new pair you know are certified.